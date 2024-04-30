50 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region have been without electricity for more than a year and a half - Fedorov

About 3.5 thousand subscribers in Zaporizhzhia region are unable to connect to the power grid due to constant enemy shelling. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out more than 250 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region, destroying dozens of private houses.

The enemy mostly shells our localities with artillery shells. The second place is occupied by UAVs, which are also used to shell our localities, mostly civilian infrastructure. 50 settlements have been completely without electricity for more than a year and a half - 3.5 thousand subscribers who are unable to use electricity - Fedorov said.

He noted that it is currently impossible to restore electricity to the de-energized settlements because they are under constant enemy fire.

Recall

Over the past day, russian troops made 254 attacks on the territory of 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. No one was killed or injured in action.

