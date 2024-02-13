Russians fired 25 shells at Kherson, 33 attacks in the region, there are wounded

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 33 times over the past day, two people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 33 attacks, firing 215 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 25 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) Two people were wounded due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

