Russians fired 194 shells in Kherson region, three wounded - RMA

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 32 times over the past day, three people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 32 attacks, launching 194 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) Three people were wounded due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a medical facility and port infrastructure in Kherson.

