Ukrainian Air Force destroys 14 drones and 1 missile during a night attack by russian federation

At night, russia attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-136/131 UAVs, an X-59 missile and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. 14 drones and one X-59 guided missile were destroyed.

On the night of February 12, russians attacked Ukraine.

The occupiers used 17 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Shahed-136/131 type, an X-59 guided missile and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The attack took place from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district (russian federation), as well as from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of combat operations, 14 Shahed-136/131 drones and one X-59 guided missile were destroyed in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The attack was repelled by units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

