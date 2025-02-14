Russians do not participate in Munich conference - conference head Heusgen

russia does not participate in the Munich Security Conference, nor has the German government issued visas to russian officials.

This was announced by the Head of the conference Christoph Heusgen, reports Bild, writes UNN.

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has urged caution over Donald Trump's statement about possible talks between “high-level” representatives of the United States and russia at the event. The conference organizers confirmed that Russian delegates are not taking part in the current forum.

We have not accredited a single representative of the Russian government. And you can't get in here without accreditation - Heusgen stated.

In addition, according to Heusgen, the German federal government did not issue the relevant visas to the representatives of the Russian authorities.

At the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky will participate in two panels on February 14-15. Also scheduled are speeches by senior U.S. officials and meetings between the Ukrainian president and U.S. representatives.