Russians build fortifications in Crimea – Atesh

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39211 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41536 views
March 1, 06:46 AM • 44966 views
March 1, 07:59 AM • 37648 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104447 views
11:06 AM • 99822 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231619 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215874 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202619 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 228822 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216220 views
11:06 AM • 99822 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104447 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156969 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 155807 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 159649 views
Russians build fortifications in Crimea – Atesh

Russians build fortifications in Crimea – Atesh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29946 views

The Russian military is building fortifications along the Black Sea coast in the temporarily occupied Crimea, probably creating a line of defense, as they fear a possible landing of Ukrainian troops on the peninsula.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops are building fortifications along the Black Sea coast. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh" in a Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The partisans note that it is likely that the Russians are setting up a defense line, as they are afraid of the landing of the Ukrainian military on the peninsula.

Most likely, the leadership of the Russian army, against the background of a sharp decrease in the presence of the Black Sea Fleet, admits the possibility of landing the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since many people need to be involved in the construction of fortifications, and they are not enough for assaults at the front

the message says.

Invaders in Mariupol began redeployment and transfer air defense systems to Crimea - Atesh

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
polandPoland

