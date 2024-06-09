Russians build fortifications in Crimea – Atesh

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops are building fortifications along the Black Sea coast. This is reported by the partisan movement "Atesh" in a Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The partisans note that it is likely that the Russians are setting up a defense line, as they are afraid of the landing of the Ukrainian military on the peninsula.

Most likely, the leadership of the Russian army, against the background of a sharp decrease in the presence of the Black Sea Fleet, admits the possibility of landing the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since many people need to be involved in the construction of fortifications, and they are not enough for assaults at the front the message says.

Invaders in Mariupol began redeployment and transfer air defense systems to Crimea - Atesh