Invaders in Mariupol began redeployment and transfer air defense systems to Crimea - Atesh

The invaders in Mariupol began an active relocation. Russians were ordered to settle in residential areas to preserve equipment and personnel. Also, the invaders actively began to transfer air defense systems from Mariupol to Crimea. This was stated by pro-Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in "Atesh", after successful strikes in Donetsk and Luhansk, agents of the movement together with "Mariupol.Resistance " Records the active relocation of the invaders. Agent "Atesh", from among the military of the Russian Federation, said that they received an order to move into residential areas to preserve equipment and personnel.

"Also, according to available information, installations that protect the airspace of Mariupol were transferred to Crimea," the partisans add.

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons.