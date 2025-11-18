Russians attacked utility workers in Kherson region with a drone: one worker killed, another injured - OMA

As a result of a cynical Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. Another colleague was injured. The tragedy occurred at the entrance to the village of Novovorontsovka. This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, reported another war crime by the Russian occupiers. Around 2:00 PM, the invaders attacked a utility company vehicle that was moving at the entrance to Novovorontsovka.

As a result of this strike, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased – Prokudin stated in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the deceased's 50-year-old colleague sustained an explosive injury and concussion. The injured person is currently receiving necessary medical care and has been hospitalized.

