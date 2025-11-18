Russians attacked utility workers in Kherson region with a drone: one worker killed, another injured - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack at the entrance to the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region resulted in the death of a 61-year-old utility worker. Another employee sustained an explosive injury and concussion and was hospitalized.
As a result of a cynical Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. Another colleague was injured. The tragedy occurred at the entrance to the village of Novovorontsovka. This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.
Details
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, reported another war crime by the Russian occupiers. Around 2:00 PM, the invaders attacked a utility company vehicle that was moving at the entrance to Novovorontsovka.
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy18.11.25, 09:59 • 27764 views
As a result of this strike, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased
In addition, the deceased's 50-year-old colleague sustained an explosive injury and concussion. The injured person is currently receiving necessary medical care and has been hospitalized.
Kherson left without electricity: part of the city de-energized due to Russian shelling18.11.25, 07:54 • 2934 views