Exclusive
02:10 PM • 1594 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 2268 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 10615 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 16127 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
08:43 AM • 19864 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 27754 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 23456 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58219 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 49923 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 44643 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
El País

Russians attacked utility workers in Kherson region with a drone: one worker killed, another injured - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

A Russian drone attack at the entrance to the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region resulted in the death of a 61-year-old utility worker. Another employee sustained an explosive injury and concussion and was hospitalized.

Russians attacked utility workers in Kherson region with a drone: one worker killed, another injured - OMA

As a result of a cynical Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. Another colleague was injured. The tragedy occurred at the entrance to the village of Novovorontsovka. This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Prokudin, reported another war crime by the Russian occupiers. Around 2:00 PM, the invaders attacked a utility company vehicle that was moving at the entrance to Novovorontsovka.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy18.11.25, 09:59 • 27764 views

As a result of this strike, a 61-year-old utility worker was killed. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased 

– Prokudin stated in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the deceased's 50-year-old colleague sustained an explosive injury and concussion. The injured person is currently receiving necessary medical care and has been hospitalized.

Kherson left without electricity: part of the city de-energized due to Russian shelling18.11.25, 07:54 • 2934 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
