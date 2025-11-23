Russians attacked Ukraine with 98 drones, 69 of which were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of November 23, Russians attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers launched UAVs from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea: about 60 of them were "Shaheds."

Air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 27 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 22, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 496 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25 are estimated at 1,165,260 people.