Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military deliberately attacked rescuers with an FPV drone in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region while extinguishing a fire. A fire truck was damaged, there were no casualties.
Details
In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian military used an FPV drone for a targeted attack on fire and rescue equipment during fire extinguishing.
According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the incident, the vehicle was damaged, but there were no casualties among the personnel.
Enemy FPV drone damaged fire and rescue vehicle
The agency emphasized that the actions of the occupiers are a conscious threat to civilian rescuers who perform official duties in emergency situations. Rescuers continue to work in an enhanced mode, ensuring the safety of local residents and prompt response to fires.
