Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders deliberately attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a fire truck, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian military used an FPV drone for a targeted attack on fire and rescue equipment during fire extinguishing.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the incident, the vehicle was damaged, but there were no casualties among the personnel.

In Kyiv region, Russians hit a store, a fitness club, and an industrial enterprise

Enemy FPV drone damaged fire and rescue vehicle – stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

The agency emphasized that the actions of the occupiers are a conscious threat to civilian rescuers who perform official duties in emergency situations. Rescuers continue to work in an enhanced mode, ensuring the safety of local residents and prompt response to fires.

Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"