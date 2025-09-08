$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 5964 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 29712 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22387 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 19667 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 22672 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24727 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25654 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29022 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40956 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62796 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Russian military deliberately attacked rescuers with an FPV drone in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region while extinguishing a fire. A fire truck was damaged, there were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region: occupiers attacked rescuers with an FPV drone while extinguishing a fire

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders deliberately attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a fire truck, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian military used an FPV drone for a targeted attack on fire and rescue equipment during fire extinguishing.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the incident, the vehicle was damaged, but there were no casualties among the personnel.

In Kyiv region, Russians hit a store, a fitness club, and an industrial enterprise08.09.25, 09:48 • 4218 views

Enemy FPV drone damaged fire and rescue vehicle

– stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

The agency emphasized that the actions of the occupiers are a conscious threat to civilian rescuers who perform official duties in emergency situations. Rescuers continue to work in an enhanced mode, ensuring the safety of local residents and prompt response to fires.

Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"08.09.25, 15:23 • 22399 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander