Russians attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, fires extinguished

10:22 AM • 728 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 3214 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 31783 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 47514 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 54891 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 42255 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 72538 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29454 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26725 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25196 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhotoMarch 7, 01:30 AM • 29750 views
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 14953 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 10774 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.05:01 AM • 14158 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with Iran05:24 AM • 5128 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 37174 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 44189 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 72538 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 44127 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 52016 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Israel
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 1350 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 17603 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 17947 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 35689 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 31893 views
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136

Russians attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, fires extinguished

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

During the night, the enemy attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, causing two fires. Rescuers extinguished the fires; there were no casualties or injuries.

Russians attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, fires extinguished

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian troops attacked several infrastructure facilities overnight, causing fires. The consequences of the night Russian attack have now been eliminated, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Tonight, during a combined missile and drone attack, the enemy struck several infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Some of the aerial targets were eliminated by air defense forces. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

- Bunechko wrote.

The State Emergency Service reported in the morning that rescuers had eliminated the consequences of the night Russian attack in the Zhytomyr region.

"Due to enemy shelling, two fires broke out at infrastructure facilities. The work of rescuers was complicated by air raid alerts. At the sites, community rescue officers and law enforcement officers worked alongside firefighters," the State Emergency Service reported.

The fires that broke out were extinguished by the State Emergency Service, Bunechko noted.

19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"07.03.26, 09:12 • 3804 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

