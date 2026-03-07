Russians attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, fires extinguished

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian troops attacked several infrastructure facilities overnight, causing fires. The consequences of the night Russian attack have now been eliminated, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Tonight, during a combined missile and drone attack, the enemy struck several infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Some of the aerial targets were eliminated by air defense forces. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. - Bunechko wrote.

The State Emergency Service reported in the morning that rescuers had eliminated the consequences of the night Russian attack in the Zhytomyr region.

"Due to enemy shelling, two fires broke out at infrastructure facilities. The work of rescuers was complicated by air raid alerts. At the sites, community rescue officers and law enforcement officers worked alongside firefighters," the State Emergency Service reported.

The fires that broke out were extinguished by the State Emergency Service, Bunechko noted.

19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"