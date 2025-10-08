Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plant, energy workers wounded

On the night of October 8, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK company facility – one of its thermal power plants. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to preliminary information, two power engineers were injured. They were promptly provided with all necessary assistance. The TPP equipment was seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences. - the message says.

No other details are available yet.

They added that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 200 times.

Recall

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", reported that Ukraine's transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter.