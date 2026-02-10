Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 11407 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 20797 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 19590 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 19118 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 17828 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 17004 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18763 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29509 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47403 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44439 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.9m/s
67%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 7214 views
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 6176 views
Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leadersFebruary 9, 11:11 PM • 4644 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 7894 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 11315 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 23271 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 31380 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 69758 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 91255 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 106655 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 11352 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 13252 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 13756 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 40043 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42490 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Starlink

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Today, an enemy strike on the Malodanylivka community hit a critical infrastructure facility. An educational institution was also damaged, where at least one hundred windows were broken.

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched an attack on the Malodanylivka community, targeting critical infrastructure, reported the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, an enemy strike occurred in the Malodanylivka community. The blow was aimed at a critical infrastructure facility. An educational institution also suffered - at least a hundred windows were broken.

- wrote Hololobov.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, including three children.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast