Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched an attack on the Malodanylivka community, targeting critical infrastructure, reported the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, an enemy strike occurred in the Malodanylivka community. The blow was aimed at a critical infrastructure facility. An educational institution also suffered - at least a hundred windows were broken. - wrote Hololobov.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, including three children.