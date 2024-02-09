russians attacked Berislav from the air: a 60-year-old woman was injured
russian troops launched an air strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. The attack injured a 60-year-old woman and damaged a critical infrastructure facility.
Russian troops conducted an air strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman was injured. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
the russian army attacked Beryslav from the air. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She went to the hospital on her own. The victim was diagnosed with a concussion, and is currently receiving medical care.
In addition, the shelling of damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure.
Recall
Over the past day , russian troops conducted 82 strikes, including on critical infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson region, killing two people and wounding one.
