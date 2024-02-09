ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123918 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126753 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271985 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177406 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241298 views

Actual
russians attacked Berislav from the air: a 60-year-old woman was injured

Kyiv

 • 25103 views

russian troops launched an air strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. The attack injured a 60-year-old woman and damaged a critical infrastructure facility.

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Beryslav in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman was injured . This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details 

the russian army attacked Beryslav from the air. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She went to the hospital on her own. The victim was diagnosed with a concussion, and is currently receiving medical care.

- summarized in the OBA.

In addition, the shelling of  damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Recall

Over the past day , russian troops conducted 82 strikes, including on critical infrastructure and residential areas in Kherson region, killing two people and wounding one.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising