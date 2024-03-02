russians attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia with artillery: one person was killed

This morning, russian troops shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhya region. The attack killed one person and damaged residential buildings. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

One person was killed and residential buildings were damaged as a result of today's artillery shelling of Prymorske village, Stepnohirsk UTC, Vasylivka district. - summarized the head of the OVA.

According to him, the shelling of by the Russian military took place from 10:00 to 12:00. The total number of damaged objects is currently being clarified.

Recall

Russian troops intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, conducting 306 attacks on 6 localitiesusing aircraft, drones and MLRS.