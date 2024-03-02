russian shelling of Kharkiv region: the owner of the destroyed private house was killed

In the Kharkiv region, a 76-year-old resident of the village of Velykyi Burluk was killed in an enemy attack. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Today, around 00:10, the russian military attacked a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk with Shahed drones in Kharkiv region.

Rescuers pulled out the body of the 76-year-old owner of the house, who was killed in the attack, from the rubble.

The house was completely destroyed, and an elderly woman was evacuated from the neighboring house.

