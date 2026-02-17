Russians are preparing rallies against Telegram blocking in four major cities

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
06:24 PM • 5290 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 13406 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 19450 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21527 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21833 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21952 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26291 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35481 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47037 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55549 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.8m/s
78%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16745 views
Halushchenko's hearing interrupted due to air raid alertFebruary 17, 11:22 AM • 4272 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20536 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13355 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhoto04:32 PM • 4846 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31090 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 45310 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54025 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 74766 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78461 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3264 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 20558 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 16765 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27173 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24834 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russians are preparing rallies against Telegram blocking in four major cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Activists in Novosibirsk, Voronezh, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk have submitted applications for rallies against Telegram blocking on March 1.

Russians are preparing rallies against Telegram blocking in four major cities

In Russia, activists in Novosibirsk, Voronezh, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk have submitted notifications for rallies against the blocking of Telegram. All actions are planned for March 1, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to media reports, communists in Voronezh are trying to coordinate a rally. The mayor's office threatened them with administrative responsibility "for extremism" and recommended changing the wording of their slogans. In addition, activists were asked personal questions: where they study, their marital status, and their plans. They were also reminded that "their acquaintances have already faced administrative charges." The organizers stated that they would continue to demand approval.

Also, two applications for a rally were sent to the mayor's office by representatives of the Communist Party in Novosibirsk. The stated purpose of the action is to express disagreement with decisions to restrict Telegram, as well as with "coercing citizens to use the MAX application." Activists also demanded that the authorities comply with Article 29 of the Russian Constitution and implement "fundamental political rights and freedoms of citizens."

Telegram blocking destroys small businesses in Russia and contributes to digital isolation - Foreign Intelligence Service12.02.26, 12:47 • 4867 views

In Vladivostok, the notification was submitted by deputies Alexander Sustov and Oleg Grigoriev. According to them, the goal is "to protest against the economic policy of the authorities" and to oppose the blocking of the messenger. A response to the rally application should be received within three days.

Human rights activist Pavel Kharitonenko and the head of the regional branch of the Yabloko party, Grigory Grebenko, announced plans to hold an action in Irkutsk. They stated that restrictions on the messenger affect not only private users but also entrepreneurs. Earlier, activist Denis Bukalov held an action in the city in support of the messenger — he installed a cardboard figure of the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov with his quote: "Those who slow down Telegrams are scoundrels!" at the regional office of Roskomnadzor.

Russia to completely block Telegram from April 1, 2026 - Russian media17.02.26, 12:06 • 3200 views

Recall

On February 10, Roskomnadzor announced that it would begin imposing restrictions on Telegram's operations. The Z-community and Russian military, among others, opposed the blocking.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Telegram