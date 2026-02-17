Russians are preparing rallies against Telegram blocking in four major cities

In Russia, activists in Novosibirsk, Voronezh, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk have submitted notifications for rallies against the blocking of Telegram. All actions are planned for March 1, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to media reports, communists in Voronezh are trying to coordinate a rally. The mayor's office threatened them with administrative responsibility "for extremism" and recommended changing the wording of their slogans. In addition, activists were asked personal questions: where they study, their marital status, and their plans. They were also reminded that "their acquaintances have already faced administrative charges." The organizers stated that they would continue to demand approval.

Also, two applications for a rally were sent to the mayor's office by representatives of the Communist Party in Novosibirsk. The stated purpose of the action is to express disagreement with decisions to restrict Telegram, as well as with "coercing citizens to use the MAX application." Activists also demanded that the authorities comply with Article 29 of the Russian Constitution and implement "fundamental political rights and freedoms of citizens."

In Vladivostok, the notification was submitted by deputies Alexander Sustov and Oleg Grigoriev. According to them, the goal is "to protest against the economic policy of the authorities" and to oppose the blocking of the messenger. A response to the rally application should be received within three days.

Human rights activist Pavel Kharitonenko and the head of the regional branch of the Yabloko party, Grigory Grebenko, announced plans to hold an action in Irkutsk. They stated that restrictions on the messenger affect not only private users but also entrepreneurs. Earlier, activist Denis Bukalov held an action in the city in support of the messenger — he installed a cardboard figure of the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov with his quote: "Those who slow down Telegrams are scoundrels!" at the regional office of Roskomnadzor.

Recall

On February 10, Roskomnadzor announced that it would begin imposing restrictions on Telegram's operations. The Z-community and Russian military, among others, opposed the blocking.