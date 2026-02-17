Russia to completely block Telegram from April 1, 2026 - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
Roskomnadzor will completely block Telegram in Russia from April 1, 2026. This will happen by analogy with Instagram and Facebook, the application will not be downloaded via mobile and fixed networks.
Telegram will be completely blocked in Russia starting April 1, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".
Details
Starting from this date, Roskomnadzor will resort to a total blocking of the messenger, similar to Instagram and Facebook. The measure will be applied throughout the aggressor state: the application will not be downloaded either via mobile networks or via stationary internet systems.
Additionally
The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened against the backdrop of Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.
UNN also reported that Russian authorities have effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger, making access impossible without complex workarounds.
Recall
The blocking of Telegram in the Russian Federation provokes the degradation of small businesses, as the messenger is a key platform for marketing and communication.