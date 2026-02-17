Russia to completely block Telegram from April 1, 2026 - Russian media

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 1190 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 6696 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 21202 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 32449 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 42026 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 34103 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 52505 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33196 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 60287 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27631 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0m/s
79%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 12578 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhoto04:57 AM • 8620 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 8970 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 5444 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 9174 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 23955 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 34469 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 52506 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 60288 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 91511 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 18310 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 16167 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 18708 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 27484 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 32874 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russia to completely block Telegram from April 1, 2026 - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Roskomnadzor will completely block Telegram in Russia from April 1, 2026. This will happen by analogy with Instagram and Facebook, the application will not be downloaded via mobile and fixed networks.

Russia to completely block Telegram from April 1, 2026 - Russian media

Telegram will be completely blocked in Russia starting April 1, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Starting from this date, Roskomnadzor will resort to a total blocking of the messenger, similar to Instagram and Facebook. The measure will be applied throughout the aggressor state: the application will not be downloaded either via mobile networks or via stationary internet systems.

Additionally

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened against the backdrop of Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

UNN also reported that Russian authorities have effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger, making access impossible without complex workarounds.

Recall

The blocking of Telegram in the Russian Federation provokes the degradation of small businesses, as the messenger is a key platform for marketing and communication.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
WhatsApp
Telegram
Facebook
Instagram