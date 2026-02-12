Telegram blocking destroys small businesses in Russia and contributes to digital isolation - Foreign Intelligence Service

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
09:49 AM • 3122 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 13041 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 49098 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 36735 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 49244 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 39318 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 32516 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 28096 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 52837 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 20380 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districtsFebruary 12, 01:08 AM • 4476 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 29527 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 26838 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 10844 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 14907 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 52837 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 46777 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 48375 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 58056 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 70318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Vitali Klitschko
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 15245 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 26412 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 28248 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 28875 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 30206 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Telegram blocking destroys small businesses in Russia and contributes to digital isolation - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The blocking of Telegram in Russia provokes the degradation of small businesses, as the messenger is a key platform for marketing and communication. This demonstrates the Russian leadership's reliance on conservative groups and its desire for digital isolation of society.

Telegram blocking destroys small businesses in Russia and contributes to digital isolation - Foreign Intelligence Service
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The actual blocking of the Telegram messenger provokes the degradation of small businesses in Russia. At the same time, these restrictions demonstrate the conscious reliance of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation on the interests of conservative "electoral groups" and the budget sector, for whom this messenger is not a critically important tool. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

For the Kremlin, the digital activity of small businesses, independent bloggers, and media is considered a side and even undesirable product. In fact, Russia is returning to the Soviet model of strict control over any means of disseminating information. In such a situation, the right to broadcast meanings belongs exclusively to state television, as well as to mass media controlled by the Russian authorities.

For Russian small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the professional community of bloggers, these measures are a real economic blow. Telegram has evolved into a key platform for marketing, monetization, and direct communication with customers. The forced transfer of the audience to platforms controlled by special services, such as the Max messenger, not only destroys established business models but also calls into question the very possibility of "sensible" earnings for small enterprises and the existence of independent digital income for Russian bloggers.

- stated the SZR.

The service also added that the aforementioned restrictions indicate the desire of the Russian authorities for complete digital isolation of their own society and the systematic curtailment of civil liberties.

Recall

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened against the backdrop of Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

UNN also reported that the Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making access impossible without complex workarounds.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Bloggers
WhatsApp
Telegram
Security Service of Ukraine