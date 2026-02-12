Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The actual blocking of the Telegram messenger provokes the degradation of small businesses in Russia. At the same time, these restrictions demonstrate the conscious reliance of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation on the interests of conservative "electoral groups" and the budget sector, for whom this messenger is not a critically important tool. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

For the Kremlin, the digital activity of small businesses, independent bloggers, and media is considered a side and even undesirable product. In fact, Russia is returning to the Soviet model of strict control over any means of disseminating information. In such a situation, the right to broadcast meanings belongs exclusively to state television, as well as to mass media controlled by the Russian authorities.

For Russian small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the professional community of bloggers, these measures are a real economic blow. Telegram has evolved into a key platform for marketing, monetization, and direct communication with customers. The forced transfer of the audience to platforms controlled by special services, such as the Max messenger, not only destroys established business models but also calls into question the very possibility of "sensible" earnings for small enterprises and the existence of independent digital income for Russian bloggers. - stated the SZR.

The service also added that the aforementioned restrictions indicate the desire of the Russian authorities for complete digital isolation of their own society and the systematic curtailment of civil liberties.

Recall

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened against the backdrop of Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

UNN also reported that the Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making access impossible without complex workarounds.