Russians are expanding a military base on the grounds of Roshen in Mariupol — Andryushchenko

$45.4451.04
ukenru
05:20 AM • 17269 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 37828 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 32861 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 43870 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 36580 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
November 7, 06:53 PM • 28137 views
Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
November 7, 05:38 PM • 26801 views
November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity
November 7, 04:44 PM • 18105 views
He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter
November 7, 04:30 PM • 21439 views
Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded
November 7, 03:56 PM • 21803 views
Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro were left without electricity after Russian attacksNovember 7, 09:52 PM • 10081 views
General Staff: 187 combat engagements took place at the front over the past dayNovember 7, 10:50 PM • 7326 views
U.S. Democrats are preparing a $15 billion aid package for Ukraine — FTNovember 8, 12:16 AM • 4762 views
In Zhytomyr region, residents were urged to observe strict blackout measures following Russia's attackNovember 8, 12:47 AM • 15959 views
Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them — PistoriusNovember 8, 01:18 AM • 13256 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 53022 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 76302 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 56656 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 80126 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 80109 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Karol Nawrocki
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Kraków
Poland
United States
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 21910 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 24868 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 31444 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 33717 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 31596 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Kh-59
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Russians are expanding a military base on the grounds of Roshen in Mariupol — Andryushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The occupiers are expanding a base amid Mariupol’s civilian development on the grounds of the former Roshen facility and shopping center. They are deploying UAV units there.

Russians are expanding a military base on the grounds of Roshen in Mariupol — Andryushchenko

Russian forces are expanding their base on the territory of the former Roshen confectionery factory and shopping center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, according to UNN.

Details

It all started with a small rest point. Now, according to our observations, the facility is turning into a permanent deployment base right in the middle of the city's civilian development. According to available information, it is primarily occupied by units involved in operating UAVs and countering drones

- the statement said.

Andriushchenko also noted that the Russians are once again using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, creating an additional threat to residents of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mariupol residents have every right to demand the withdrawal of military personnel from residential areas. And it is the occupiers who will bear responsibility for the consequences of their decision to deploy military personnel among the civilian population

- he concluded.

Recall

Russian forces carried out 47 airstrikes, dropped 152 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 5,405 kamikaze drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol