Russians are expanding a military base on the grounds of Roshen in Mariupol — Andryushchenko

Russian forces are expanding their base on the territory of the former Roshen confectionery factory and shopping center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, according to UNN.

Details

It all started with a small rest point. Now, according to our observations, the facility is turning into a permanent deployment base right in the middle of the city's civilian development. According to available information, it is primarily occupied by units involved in operating UAVs and countering drones - the statement said.

Andriushchenko also noted that the Russians are once again using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, creating an additional threat to residents of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mariupol residents have every right to demand the withdrawal of military personnel from residential areas. And it is the occupiers who will bear responsibility for the consequences of their decision to deploy military personnel among the civilian population - he concluded.

Recall

Russian forces carried out 47 airstrikes, dropped 152 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 5,405 kamikaze drones.