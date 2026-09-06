A Russian UAV strike on Dnipro caused a fire at warehouses; there are injured people

On Sunday, September 6, Russian forces struck Dnipro. As a result of a UAV impact, a fire broke out at the warehouses of a logistics company. Two people were injured, UNN reports, citing Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Details

The injured are receiving the necessary assistance. At present, nothing is known about any fatalities. Photos of the aftermath of the strike have appeared online.

We remind you

During the night of September 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 strike drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed and suppressed 88 targets.