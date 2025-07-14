Russian UAV attacked Kharkiv: bus stop damaged

On Monday, July 14, a Russian UAV struck Kharkiv. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

The explosion of an enemy drone was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, between the tram tracks. A bus stop was damaged. No information about casualties has been received – wrote Syniehubov.

There is currently no other information regarding shelling of the city.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the city of Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast, was attacked by a Russian drone. Currently, one person is known to have died and 7 were injured, including a child.

UNN also reported that Russians launched a KAB on Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack in the village of Borivske, one person died, and four others were injured and hospitalized.