Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3122 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 10981 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17743 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22847 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31197 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37558 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34174 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34443 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30981 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37497 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Russian UAV attacked Kharkiv: bus stop damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 2582 views

On July 14, a Russian UAV struck Kharkiv, with an explosion recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district between tram tracks. A bus stop was damaged, and there is no information about casualties.

Russian UAV attacked Kharkiv: bus stop damaged

On Monday, July 14, a Russian UAV struck Kharkiv. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

The explosion of an enemy drone was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, between the tram tracks. A bus stop was damaged. No information about casualties has been received

– wrote Syniehubov.

There is currently no other information regarding shelling of the city.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the city of Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast, was attacked by a Russian drone. Currently, one person is known to have died and 7 were injured, including a child.

UNN also reported that Russians launched a KAB on Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack in the village of Borivske, one person died, and four others were injured and hospitalized.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
