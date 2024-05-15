Russian troops shell the border of Chernihiv region, a man is killed

the Russian occupation army fired 53 times at the border areas of Chernihiv region. A man was killed as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the Northern Border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country. During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 53 explosions were recorded, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community: 13 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar and an FPV drone) in the direction of Hremyach, Krasny Khutir, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Hai.

Semenivka community: 22 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Karpovychi and Leonivka.

Snovska community: 16 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Mistky and Klyusy.

Horodnya community: 2 explosions (probably from FPV drones) in the direction of Moshchenka settlement.

During the shelling, a local resident of one of the settlements of Novhorod-Siversk community, born in 1963, moving along the outskirts of the settlement, received numerous injuries incompatible with life and died on the spot.

Recall

Russians fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, recording 165 explosions from artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones in various localities.