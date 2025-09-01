Russian troops captured Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, which is located near the administrative borders with Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT project DeepState.

Details

Analysts also report that the Russians have advanced near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not comment on the situation in any way.

Additionally

Before the war, more than 100 people lived in this village. It is located on the left bank of the Vorona River. The distance to the now occupied Velyka Novosilka is about 28 kilometers.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers also launched one missile and 67 air strikes.

UNN also reported that the Russian General Staff does not hide its goal of seizing not only the east but also the south of Ukraine. On the map presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia".