Russian troops captured Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region - DeepState

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 1168 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
10:13 AM • 2690 views
Aircraft landing with European Commission President disrupted, Russian interference suspected - Financial Times
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 41569 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 34430 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 60746 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 70069 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 66060 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 56483 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 30710 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23380 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
4m/s
38%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 64108 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 63627 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 51226 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 48921 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 41241 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 13540 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 60646 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 69970 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 65981 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 56434 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Queen Camilla
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
China
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 3628 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 130627 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 261613 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 283361 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 279245 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Times
ChatGPT
Mi-8

Russian troops captured Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russian troops occupied the village of Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region. The invaders also advanced near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

Russian troops captured Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Komyshuvakha, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, which is located near the administrative borders with Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT project DeepState.

Details

Analysts also report that the Russians have advanced near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not comment on the situation in any way.

Additionally

Before the war, more than 100 people lived in this village. It is located on the left bank of the Vorona River. The distance to the now occupied Velyka Novosilka is about 28 kilometers.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers also launched one missile and 67 air strikes.

UNN also reported that the Russian General Staff does not hide its goal of seizing not only the east but also the south of Ukraine. On the map presented by Valery Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia".

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine