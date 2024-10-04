Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

On the evening of October 4, Russian troops conducted several strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region. He struck several times, - the statement said.

It is noted that information on the destruction and victims is being clarified.

Recall

On October 1, a 12-year-old child was wounded in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 21 people sought medical assistance. One man died on the spot.