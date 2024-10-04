Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of October 4, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region, conducting several strikes. Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region. He struck several times,
It is noted that information on the destruction and victims is being clarified.
Recall
On October 1, a 12-year-old child was wounded in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 21 people sought medical assistance. One man died on the spot.