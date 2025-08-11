$41.390.07
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7496 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44164 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67028 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47925 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107752 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116857 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101014 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71104 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119896 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210174 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 10: ZNPP crisis center damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2464 views

In Zaporizhzhia on August 10, a Russian strike damaged the ZNPP External Crisis Center, which monitors the radiation situation. The building sustained partial damage, with no casualties.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 10: ZNPP crisis center damaged

On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the External Crisis Center of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The office building sustained partial damage; there were no casualties or fatalities. As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the crisis center is an integral part of the station's security system.

Under conditions where the occupying leadership of the ZNPP blocks the automatic transmission of data on nuclear and radiation status through the IAEA IRMIS system, it is the specialists of this center who continuously monitor the radiation situation in the observation zone on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

- the ministry clarified.

The head of the department, Svitlana Hrynchuk, noted that the attack on infrastructure that monitors the radiation situation is "yet another proof of the aggressor's irresponsible policy, which disregards all norms of international law."

The Russians are once again proving that their actions pose a real threat to nuclear safety not only of Ukraine but also of the entire European continent.

- the minister stated.

The Ministry of Energy called on international organizations and foreign partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and take urgent measures to stop the shelling of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure facilities.

Recall

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were civilian casualties. As of August 11, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to 22 people.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities associated with the activities of "Rosatom." The restrictions apply to those involved in the integration of the ZNPP into Russia's energy system and the seizure of the Chornobyl NPP.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia