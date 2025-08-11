Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 10: ZNPP crisis center damaged

On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the External Crisis Center of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The office building sustained partial damage; there were no casualties or fatalities. As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the crisis center is an integral part of the station's security system.

Under conditions where the occupying leadership of the ZNPP blocks the automatic transmission of data on nuclear and radiation status through the IAEA IRMIS system, it is the specialists of this center who continuously monitor the radiation situation in the observation zone on the territory controlled by Ukraine. - the ministry clarified.

The head of the department, Svitlana Hrynchuk, noted that the attack on infrastructure that monitors the radiation situation is "yet another proof of the aggressor's irresponsible policy, which disregards all norms of international law."

The Russians are once again proving that their actions pose a real threat to nuclear safety not only of Ukraine but also of the entire European continent. - the minister stated.

The Ministry of Energy called on international organizations and foreign partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and take urgent measures to stop the shelling of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure facilities.

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were civilian casualties. As of August 11, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to 22 people.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced new sanctions against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities associated with the activities of "Rosatom." The restrictions apply to those involved in the integration of the ZNPP into Russia's energy system and the seizure of the Chornobyl NPP.