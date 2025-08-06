Russian strike on Nikopol on August 6: there are dead and wounded, including rescuers

On Wednesday, August 6, Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with fatalities and injuries reported. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

Lysak reported that two men and a woman were killed due to artillery shelling. He added that four more people were injured, and a car was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that among those injured in Nikopol were rescuers – one of them died. This was 23-year-old Danylo Khyzhniak. Three more employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

Rescuers came under barrel artillery fire while inspecting the area after a previous enemy shelling – there was a direct hit on a State Emergency Service service vehicle. - the service reported.

