Russian strike on a five-story building in Donetsk region: rescuers found fragments of bodies and handed them over for examination

Emergency rescue and search operations have been completed in Bilozerske, Donetsk region, at the site of a partially destroyed five-story building as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, during the clearing of the rubble, rescuers found fragments of the bodies of the dead and handed them over for examination for further identification.

In total, rescuers removed 90 tons of destroyed building structures.

On May 30, the Russian UAV "Geran-2" hit a five-story building in Bilozerske, Donetsk region. A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were injured, they have mine-explosive injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning.