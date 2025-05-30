In Donetsk region, Russians hit a multi-story building with a drone: a woman and a teenager were injured

Russian troops hit a multi-story building in the Donetsk region with a drone, injuring a woman and a minor, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"According to the investigation, on May 30, at 02:30, the occupiers struck Belozersky. The enemy UAV "Geran-2" hit a five-story residential building," the statement said.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, as indicated.

"While in the apartment, a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy received bodily injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

The victims, as noted, were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning. They were provided with medical assistance.

Addendum

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, over the past day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 50 times, killing 1 resident of the region - in Kostiantynivka, and another 10 people were injured in the region during the day.