$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:16 AM • 6668 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 14159 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 35656 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 36736 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 31508 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 30351 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 70272 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 50679 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 44791 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 34489 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
7.2m/s
86%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhotoFebruary 15, 07:10 PM • 15284 views
Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – TrumpFebruary 15, 08:23 PM • 3536 views
Hungary and Slovakia demand Croatia open an alternative route for transit of oil from Russia bypassing UkraineFebruary 15, 09:02 PM • 6938 views
Warner Bros Discovery is considering resuming sale talks with Paramount amid a revised offerFebruary 15, 09:47 PM • 4000 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 6566 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 35651 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 100570 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 158514 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 89348 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 105788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Sam Altman
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 1930 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 17638 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 26075 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 24759 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 27629 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Gold
ChatGPT

Russian special services are using the Wagner PMC network to prepare sabotage and reconnaissance in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The FSB and GRU are recruiting ex-Wagner recruiters to create a network of "disposable agents" in EU countries. They organize sabotage and reconnaissance of NATO facilities, particularly on "shadow fleet" vessels.

Russian special services are using the Wagner PMC network to prepare sabotage and reconnaissance in Europe

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and military intelligence (GRU) have intensified the use of former Wagner group recruiters to create a network of "disposable agents" in European Union countries. According to Western intelligence services, Moscow has changed tactics due to the mass expulsion of career diplomat-spies. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The Kremlin's new strategy is based on finding perpetrators among marginalized groups, including refugees and youth, through Telegram channels and gaming platforms. Former employees of the Wagner PMC, who have experience in recruiting personnel for combat operations, are now engaged in organizing small but resonant acts of sabotage - from vandalism at infrastructure facilities to arson of warehouses with humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC: two Moldovan citizens and one Ukrainian exposed29.01.26, 15:36 • 3324 views

Russian intelligence is looking for "disposable" agents in Europe to sow chaos and weaken the resolve of Western states in supporting Kyiv

- Financial Times experts note in a report dated February 15, 2026.

Presence of Wagner mercenaries on the ships of the "shadow fleet"

In addition to land operations, Russian mercenaries are increasingly appearing on board tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet" in the waters of the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas. Under the guise of technical personnel or security, former GRU and Wagner PMC fighters conduct reconnaissance of NATO military facilities and interfere with the operation of satellite navigation systems.

In January 2026, two such operatives were found on the tanker Qendil, which was damaged as a result of an attack, confirming suspicions about the militarization of the Russian civilian fleet for hybrid warfare.

Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of Kladnitsa10.02.26, 03:06 • 11877 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
charity
Financial Times
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv