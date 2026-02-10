$43.050.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of Kladnitsa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The public association BOEC reported the discovery of a secret facility of the Russian paramilitary organization near the village of Kladnitsa. Activists claim that the building is used to coordinate subversive activities, has a Russian flag and the PMC emblem.

Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of Kladnitsa

The public association BOEC reported the discovery of a secret facility of a Russian paramilitary organization in the Pernik region of Bulgaria. Activists claim that a heavily guarded building is operating near the village of Kladnitsa, which is used as a base for coordinating subversive activities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a live broadcast, BOEC leader Georgi Georgiev showed footage from a mountainous area where the suspicious object is located. According to him, the building is under strict control of armed individuals with dogs.

The people around the house are dressed in clothes and headwear with the logo of the Russian paramilitary terrorist organization "Wagner", which is under the control of Russian special services

- Georgiev emphasized.

In addition to the personnel's equipment, a Russian flag and the PMC emblem were recorded on the structure itself.

Head of "Rossotrudnichestvo" admitted involvement of PMC in opening "Russian Houses" in Africa13.01.26, 23:39 • 16563 views

Activists emphasize that access to the territory is strictly limited, and the people present there behave like professional military personnel. According to the association's representatives, the presence of such an object on the territory of a NATO member country is a direct threat to national security and requires an immediate reaction from law enforcement agencies.

Criticism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' inaction and a report to law enforcement

The BOEC association officially submitted a report to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, demanding an investigation into the activities of armed individuals and the legality of the presence of symbols of a sanctioned organization on Bulgarian soil. Georgiev expressed concern that among the guards of the object there may be current or former employees of local security services.

We called the Ministry of Internal Affairs to find out how they will react. Will they hide and disappear, as in the Petrohan case?

- asked the leader of the activists, hinting at previous cases of ignoring reports of Russian presence.

Participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC: two Moldovan citizens and one Ukrainian exposed29.01.26, 15:36 • 3290 views

