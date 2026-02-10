Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of Kladnitsa

The public association BOEC reported the discovery of a secret facility of a Russian paramilitary organization in the Pernik region of Bulgaria. Activists claim that a heavily guarded building is operating near the village of Kladnitsa, which is used as a base for coordinating subversive activities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a live broadcast, BOEC leader Georgi Georgiev showed footage from a mountainous area where the suspicious object is located. According to him, the building is under strict control of armed individuals with dogs.

The people around the house are dressed in clothes and headwear with the logo of the Russian paramilitary terrorist organization "Wagner", which is under the control of Russian special services - Georgiev emphasized.

In addition to the personnel's equipment, a Russian flag and the PMC emblem were recorded on the structure itself.

Activists emphasize that access to the territory is strictly limited, and the people present there behave like professional military personnel. According to the association's representatives, the presence of such an object on the territory of a NATO member country is a direct threat to national security and requires an immediate reaction from law enforcement agencies.

Criticism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' inaction and a report to law enforcement

The BOEC association officially submitted a report to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, demanding an investigation into the activities of armed individuals and the legality of the presence of symbols of a sanctioned organization on Bulgarian soil. Georgiev expressed concern that among the guards of the object there may be current or former employees of local security services.

We called the Ministry of Internal Affairs to find out how they will react. Will they hide and disappear, as in the Petrohan case? - asked the leader of the activists, hinting at previous cases of ignoring reports of Russian presence.

