Participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC: two Moldovan citizens and one Ukrainian exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, two foreign mercenaries and a citizen of Ukraine, who participated in the armed aggression against our state, have been notified of suspicion.

Participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC: two Moldovan citizens and one Ukrainian exposed

Three individuals involved in armed aggression against Ukraine as part of the private military company "Wagner" have been exposed, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, two foreign mercenaries and a citizen of Ukraine have been notified of suspicion for their participation in armed aggression against our state.

Two citizens of the Republic of Moldova are charged with mercenary activities (Part 4, Article 447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that after recruitment, financing, and training within the structure of the Wagner PMC, they were armed and sent to participate in hostilities against Ukraine. Their involvement in battles in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region has been recorded.

Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from Russia02.11.25, 19:31 • 7925 views

A citizen of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Under martial law, he voluntarily joined the Wagner PMC and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

Law enforcement agencies continue their systematic work to document crimes committed by mercenaries and traitors, with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

Finland deported a former Wagner PMC mercenary to Russia15.11.25, 18:54 • 5500 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova