Participated in the war against Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC: two Moldovan citizens and one Ukrainian exposed

Three individuals involved in armed aggression against Ukraine as part of the private military company "Wagner" have been exposed, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, two foreign mercenaries and a citizen of Ukraine have been notified of suspicion for their participation in armed aggression against our state.

Two citizens of the Republic of Moldova are charged with mercenary activities (Part 4, Article 447 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that after recruitment, financing, and training within the structure of the Wagner PMC, they were armed and sent to participate in hostilities against Ukraine. Their involvement in battles in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region has been recorded.

A citizen of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Under martial law, he voluntarily joined the Wagner PMC and fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

Law enforcement agencies continue their systematic work to document crimes committed by mercenaries and traitors, with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

