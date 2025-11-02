Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from Russia

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 10162 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 17145 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 26864 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 36204 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 50533 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75521 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 82095 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 107380 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 96831 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45666 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the frontNovember 2, 09:07 AM • 11048 views
In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"November 2, 09:27 AM • 10652 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 2, 09:32 AM • 19561 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicoptersNovember 2, 10:43 AM • 9368 views
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South KoreaNovember 2, 11:17 AM • 8316 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 26858 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 36199 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 107379 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 96830 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 102563 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 4338 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 32292 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 82088 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 102561 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 57932 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Gold
Social network

Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

A Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the Wagner PMC was spotted on the Narva River, which separates Estonia and Russia. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is demanding explanations from Russia regarding this incident, which is causing serious concern.

Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from Russia

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the private military company "Wagner" was spotted on the Narva River, which separates Estonia and Russia. The ministry announced the incident on Sunday, November 2, on the social network X, publishing photos and videos of the vessel, writes UNN.

Details

Is Wagner marching on Moscow again, or are they starting from St. Petersburg this time? Hard to say. From our perspective, it seems they have annexed the Russian border guard. Who knows… 

– stated the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry emphasized that the situation is of serious concern, as the use of Wagner symbols by official Russian structures may indicate a loss of control or an intentional provocation.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already sent an official request to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding clarification regarding the appearance of a vessel flying the mercenaries' flag on the border river.

Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective02.11.25, 15:09 • 2534 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
NATO
Belgium
Estonia