Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from Russia

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the private military company "Wagner" was spotted on the Narva River, which separates Estonia and Russia. The ministry announced the incident on Sunday, November 2, on the social network X, publishing photos and videos of the vessel, writes UNN.

Details

Is Wagner marching on Moscow again, or are they starting from St. Petersburg this time? Hard to say. From our perspective, it seems they have annexed the Russian border guard. Who knows… – stated the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry emphasized that the situation is of serious concern, as the use of Wagner symbols by official Russian structures may indicate a loss of control or an intentional provocation.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already sent an official request to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding clarification regarding the appearance of a vessel flying the mercenaries' flag on the border river.

Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective