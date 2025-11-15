Finland deported a former Wagner PMC mercenary to Russia

A Russian serviceman, a former mercenary of the private military company "Wagner", who illegally crossed the border into Finland in June, has been deported from Finland to Russia. This was reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The deportation was carried out by the North Karelia Border Guard. The agency stated that it is releasing information about this particular case because claims about the individual's past have become public.

Earlier, Yle reported that Finnish authorities had detained a Russian citizen who served in the private military company "Wagner". The North Karelia Border Guard detained him in the city of Kitee on June 17 after he illegally crossed the border from Russia in a wooded area along the border.

The man, identified by the publication as Yevgeny, told Finnish officials that he was "fleeing the war." At the same time, YLE found a number of images of Yevgeny in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, where he participated in hostilities. In his public social media accounts, he presented himself as a "Wagner" fighter and published videos criticizing the Russian military leadership.

Finnish authorities previously confirmed to YLE that the man had applied for international protection in Finland.

