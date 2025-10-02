Russian shelling of Sumy region on October 2: Sumy-Lviv train delayed by 3 hours

Due to Russian shelling in Sumy region on October 2, a number of trains are delayed. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Currently, train 143/141 Sumy, Chernihiv - Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk is delayed by +3:40. At the same time, traffic in Sumy region has been fully restored without the involvement of reserve locomotives.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is making every effort to ensure that trains return to scheduled movement as quickly as possible - the company said.

They added: you can track train delays at the link.

Recall

On the night of October 2, Russia launched massive strikes on Odesa, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. In Odesa, the Ukrzaliznytsia depot was shelled: a train driver was injured.