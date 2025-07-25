$41.770.01
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to enter Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region – Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to break through to Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, but the Defense Forces repelled the attempt. In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian military personnel have regained some positions, and all enemy logistics routes are under fire control.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to enter Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region – Voloshyn
Stepnohirsk

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy intensified assault actions - only in the past day there were five combat engagements. In particular, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break through to Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, but the attempt was repelled by the Defense Forces. At the same time, in the Orikhiv direction, the Ukrainian military managed to restore part of their positions. All enemy logistics routes in the occupied territories are under fire control, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, reported on the telethon, according to UNN.

Last night, an enemy sabotage group tried to break through to the settlement of Stepnohirsk, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed those who tried to approach

- the spokesman said.

In addition, in the Huliaipole direction, a regrouping of enemy forces is being recorded, Voloshyn says. It is expected that in the near future the enemy may intensify offensive actions.

"In the near future, we expect him to resume active assaults. As for shelling and drone attacks, the situation is quite stable. That is, the enemy is shelling and striking," the military said.

Kamianske, which the enemy stormed for several months, is almost completely destroyed. All buildings, shelters, and a number of Ukrainian positions on the outskirts were destroyed there. However, part of the Defense Forces continues to hold the northern outskirts of the city.

The situation in Kamianske. The settlement is practically destroyed to zero

— Voloshyn summarized.

At the same time, the occupiers do not stop attempts to advance, using, in particular, aviation to strike the neighboring settlement of Blavny, Voloshyn says.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Ukrainian military managed to restore a number of positions.

"The front line or the line of combat engagement, as they say now, is a rather dynamic phenomenon. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting a defensive operation and carrying out maneuver defense. That is, we do not stand still, do not hold certain positions, and when there is a threat to the lives of our servicemen, there is a threat of enemy breakthrough, we then retreat to one flank or another. The enemy tries to enter there and we destroy him in so-called fire bags," the spokesman explained.

Any logistical routes that the enemy lays in the occupied territories, according to the spokesman, are under constant supervision of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The enemy built the necessary logistical, railway route to improve and strengthen its own logistics, because before that, its railway connection was only from occupied Crimea. However, we constantly strike, burn enemy echelons with fuel and lubricants, destroy dozens of tanks and destroy echelons with military equipment," Voloshyn noted.

Russians are moving infantry to the western bank of the Oskil River to create a threat to Kupyansk25.07.25, 14:15 • 1612 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
