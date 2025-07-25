$41.770.01
Russians are moving infantry to the western bank of the Oskil River to create a threat to Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Russian troops continue to move infantry across the Oskil River to the western bank, preparing for an offensive on Kupyansk. Attempts to transfer armored vehicles and build pontoon crossings are successfully thwarted by the Defense Forces.

Russians are moving infantry to the western bank of the Oskil River to create a threat to Kupyansk

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders continue to transfer their infantry across the Oskil River to further advance on Kupyansk. At the same time, attempts to transfer armored vehicles fail due to the resistance of the Defense Forces, said the spokesman of the Joint Forces Operation "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshyn on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians crossed the Oskil River quite a long time ago. Now they continue to transfer their infantry to the western bank of the Oskil to create threats to the city of Kupyansk. Obviously, they seek to prepare conditions for the encirclement or assault of the city

- Shamshyn explained.

The spokesman added that the Russians tried to build pontoon crossings, but the Ukrainian military manages to counter these attempts.

It should be understood that at the moment they can only transfer infantry and certain weapons to the western bank of the Oskil. They tried to build pontoon crossings across the Oskil, but each time our aerial reconnaissance detected and destroyed such equipment. Therefore, the enemy's logistical capabilities for transferring transport or heavy equipment across the Oskil are extremely limited

- Shamshyn added.

Addition

The occupiers intensified their activities in Kharkiv region, especially near Vovchansk, but did not achieve significant success. This is probably an attempt to create a small "gray zone" near the border.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Vovchansk
Kupyansk
