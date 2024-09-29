Russian reconnaissance drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The Defense Forces destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, RMA head Serhiy Lychak said on Sunday, UNN reports .

An enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed in the region. Thanks to the fighters of the Vostok military group! - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about a reconnaissance UAV south of the Dnipro heading north. They said it was a possible air defense operation.

September 30 was declared the Day of Mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the Russian attack on the city on September 27. Four people were killed.