Russian reconnaissance drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The RMA head thanked the soldiers of the Vostok military group for successfully shooting down the drone, which the Air Force had previously warned about.
The Defense Forces destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region, RMA head Serhiy Lychak said on Sunday, UNN reports .
An enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed in the region. Thanks to the fighters of the Vostok military group!
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about a reconnaissance UAV south of the Dnipro heading north. They said it was a possible air defense operation.
Recall
