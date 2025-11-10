$41.980.11
Russian oil imports to the EU: the European Commission reminded Hungary and Slovakia of an important nuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The European Union has imposed a ban on Russian oil imports, making exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia for their energy security. Brussels wants to completely abandon Russian energy carriers by the end of 2027.

Russian oil imports to the EU: the European Commission reminded Hungary and Slovakia of an important nuance

As part of sanctions against Russia, the European Union imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil, making exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia. This was announced at a briefing on Monday by Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, official representative of the European Commission, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the purpose of this exception is to ensure the energy security of these two countries.

This means that both Slovakia and Hungary can, within the framework of this exception, continue to import Russian oil

- said the diplomat.

At the same time, she did not comment on the US decision to introduce exceptions to sanctions for Hungary so that it could continue to buy Russian oil.

"I want to remind you that in the summer we presented the REPower initiative, aimed at gradually and effectively phasing out oil and gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027," added the representative of the European Commission.

Recall

The United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Orban's meeting with President Trump. Hungary pledged to purchase liquefied natural gas from the United States worth about $600 million.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Viktor Orbán