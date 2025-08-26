In Russia, officials from border regions are being arrested due to the failure of defense in Kursk Oblast - ISW

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 12929 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 91369 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 62837 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 62587 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 185442 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 179350 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 69328 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66999 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66709 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51835 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
74%
748mm
Popular news
American actor Woody Allen was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" websiteAugust 25, 06:34 PM • 7060 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodlesAugust 25, 06:57 PM • 6604 views
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”August 25, 07:32 PM • 9464 views
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film Festival10:27 PM • 4832 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 4820 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 79670 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 91352 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 185433 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 179344 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 136731 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 10007 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 79670 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 57958 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 94465 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 75838 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Oil
United States dollar
KAB-1500L

In Russia, officials from border regions are being arrested due to the failure of defense in Kursk Oblast - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

In Russia, high-ranking officials from three border regions have been detained, accused of embezzling funds allocated for defensive fortifications. The Kremlin is attempting to shift the blame onto them for the failure to repel the Ukrainian invasion in Kursk Oblast.

In Russia, officials from border regions are being arrested due to the failure of defense in Kursk Oblast - ISW

In Russia, several high-ranking officials from the leadership of three regions bordering Ukraine have been detained. They are being accused of the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' invasion of the Kursk region in August 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

It is noted that on Monday, August 25, Russian law enforcement officers detained the acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, Volodymyr Bazarov.

The detention took place within the framework of a criminal case on the embezzlement of funds allocated for the construction of defensive fortifications in the border areas of the Belgorod region during the official's work in the regional administration.

Acting Governor of the Kursk region Oleksandr Khinshtein stated that Bazarov embezzled one billion rubles (about 12.4 million dollars) from these funds.

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi05.05.25, 10:41 • 142966 views

According to ISW, earlier, on similar charges of embezzlement, law enforcement officers detained former governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov, former deputy governor of the Bryansk region Mykola Symonenko, and former deputy governor of the Belgorod region Rustem Zainullin.

As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War write, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, also demonstratively dismissed the Russian Minister of Transport and former governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, on July 7 - shortly before his alleged suicide, which occurred on the same day.

ISW remains convinced that these arrests and personnel changes are part of a coordinated effort by the Kremlin to blame officials in border regions for Russia's failure to repel the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region in August 2024.

- ISW reports.

In addition, the Institute suggests that the Kremlin is also trying to shift the blame to local officials for Russia's inability to stop Ukrainian cross-border raids in the Belgorod region in 2023 and 2024.

Recall

On August 6, 2024, the Kursk offensive operation began, as a result of which the Russian army lost more than 77,000 servicemen. The Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled up to 1,300 km² of the Kursk region, disrupting enemy logistics and forming a buffer zone.

We did the incredible: Syrskyi on the Kursk operation07.08.25, 21:40 • 3620 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine