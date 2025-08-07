We did the incredible: Syrskyi on the Kursk operation

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42875 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 43332 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99823 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100223 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 92000 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139490 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73775 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46912 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46028 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56583 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115301 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 46487 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88922 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68128 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 11836 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42849 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68161 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88961 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99786 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100186 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115320 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 135941 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 144707 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 135700 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 146025 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

We did the incredible: Syrskyi on the Kursk operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the success of the Kursk operation, which boosted the morale of the military. This operation allowed for the replacement of combat brigades and ensured their training.

We did the incredible: Syrskyi on the Kursk operation

The Kursk operation, carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was brilliant, became a powerful impetus and in just a few days motivated the entire personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about this in an interview with TSN, UNN reports.

In the conditions that existed at that time, I believe that we did something incredible. You remember how difficult the situation was, how difficult the moral situation was. The enemy was advancing then. The moral and psychological state of our servicemen was, let's say, depressed, practically everywhere. We did not advance and resigned ourselves to the idea that now we only needed to defend. And then we managed to carry out that brilliant offensive operation 

- said the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller23.07.25, 12:04 • 6890 views

According to him, this is not only about the successful combat operations of the Ukrainian military, but also about the overall process of organizing this offensive.

The fact that we managed to replace our combat brigades, airborne assault troops, with brigades of the so-called 150th series, despite the fact that they, practically after training, having no experience, entered the battle and held positions in such threatening directions - in Pokrovsk-Toretsk... They allowed us to withdraw brigades, allowed us to provide them with training. I believe that these were very successful actions 

- Syrskyi emphasizes.

A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses06.08.25, 09:38 • 37652 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi