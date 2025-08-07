We did the incredible: Syrskyi on the Kursk operation

The Kursk operation, carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was brilliant, became a powerful impetus and in just a few days motivated the entire personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about this in an interview with TSN, UNN reports.

In the conditions that existed at that time, I believe that we did something incredible. You remember how difficult the situation was, how difficult the moral situation was. The enemy was advancing then. The moral and psychological state of our servicemen was, let's say, depressed, practically everywhere. We did not advance and resigned ourselves to the idea that now we only needed to defend. And then we managed to carry out that brilliant offensive operation - said the Commander-in-Chief.

According to him, this is not only about the successful combat operations of the Ukrainian military, but also about the overall process of organizing this offensive.

The fact that we managed to replace our combat brigades, airborne assault troops, with brigades of the so-called 150th series, despite the fact that they, practically after training, having no experience, entered the battle and held positions in such threatening directions - in Pokrovsk-Toretsk... They allowed us to withdraw brigades, allowed us to provide them with training. I believe that these were very successful actions - Syrskyi emphasizes.

