$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:38 AM • 330 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61926 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 62653 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 125899 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 79615 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 148758 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 64899 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49217 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42445 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 129747 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"August 5, 09:58 PM • 13721 views
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 13853 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 11057 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS12:56 AM • 11254 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 8070 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 61926 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 125899 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 127841 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 148758 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 129747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 2524 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 72733 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 93494 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 84516 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 87331 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times

A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

On August 6, 2024, the Kursk offensive operation began, as a result of which the Russian army lost more than 77,000 servicemen. The Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of the Kursk region, disrupting enemy logistics and forming a buffer zone.

A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses

Exactly one year ago, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began. During this time, the Russian army has lost more than 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded in total. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

August 6th is a significant date in the military history of our state. On this day in 2024, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began, which for the first time brought the full-scale war to the territory of the aggressor country. This was a decisive and bold step in response to the enemy's preparation of a new offensive campaign in the north of Slobozhanshchyna. We did not wait for the blow – we delivered it ourselves. We proved by deed that Ukraine is capable not only of defending itself, but also of acting preemptively and attacking effectively

 - Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that after careful planning of the operation, Ukrainian units were able to break through the enemy's defenses, go deep into the enemy's rear, and disrupt its logistics. At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of the Kursk region.

We demoralized the Russian personnel and forced them to transfer significant reserves to Kursk, weakening the pressure on other fronts

 - Syrskyi reported.

He noted that at that time, the Ukrainian military did not allow the enemy to implement offensive plans and formed a buffer zone, thanks to which Sumy and Kharkiv remain on free Ukrainian land.

During the year, in the area of responsibility of the "Kursk" troop grouping, the Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. The Russian army lost a total of more than 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded (of which about 4,000 were DPRK citizens). 7236 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including 211 tanks, 1083 armored combat vehicles, 907 artillery systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 15 air defense systems, 2795 units of vehicles 

- Syrskyi said.

According to him, the Kursk operation also provided an invaluable humanitarian result: 1018 captured Russian servicemen replenished the exchange fund, which has already allowed us to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, including those who have been in captivity since 2022.

Operation Kursk: how the unique mission of the Ukrainian military began12/6/24, 2:13 PM • 17567 views

In fact, the enemy was able to restore lost positions and areas only after involving DPRK troops, significantly increasing its grouping, and transferring the main intensity of guided aerial bomb use to Kursk. The offensive operation in Kursk achieved most of the set goals defined by the highest leadership of the state - Syrskyi wrote.

Syrskyi noted that the scale of enemy losses, the effectiveness of Ukrainian asymmetric actions in the offensive, and strict adherence to international humanitarian law on the territory of the Russian Federation were recognized by the world and became a source of invaluable experience for both Ukrainian troops and foreign allies.

This operation is another confirmation: the Ukrainian army has strategic thinking, strength, and will

- Syrskyi emphasized.

At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of the Kursk region.

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller7/23/25, 12:04 PM • 6875 views

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
North Korea
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Sumy
Kharkiv