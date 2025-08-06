A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses

Exactly one year ago, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began. During this time, the Russian army has lost more than 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded in total. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

August 6th is a significant date in the military history of our state. On this day in 2024, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began, which for the first time brought the full-scale war to the territory of the aggressor country. This was a decisive and bold step in response to the enemy's preparation of a new offensive campaign in the north of Slobozhanshchyna. We did not wait for the blow – we delivered it ourselves. We proved by deed that Ukraine is capable not only of defending itself, but also of acting preemptively and attacking effectively - Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that after careful planning of the operation, Ukrainian units were able to break through the enemy's defenses, go deep into the enemy's rear, and disrupt its logistics. At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of the Kursk region.

We demoralized the Russian personnel and forced them to transfer significant reserves to Kursk, weakening the pressure on other fronts - Syrskyi reported.

He noted that at that time, the Ukrainian military did not allow the enemy to implement offensive plans and formed a buffer zone, thanks to which Sumy and Kharkiv remain on free Ukrainian land.

During the year, in the area of responsibility of the "Kursk" troop grouping, the Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. The Russian army lost a total of more than 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded (of which about 4,000 were DPRK citizens). 7236 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including 211 tanks, 1083 armored combat vehicles, 907 artillery systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 15 air defense systems, 2795 units of vehicles - Syrskyi said.

According to him, the Kursk operation also provided an invaluable humanitarian result: 1018 captured Russian servicemen replenished the exchange fund, which has already allowed us to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, including those who have been in captivity since 2022.

Operation Kursk: how the unique mission of the Ukrainian military began

In fact, the enemy was able to restore lost positions and areas only after involving DPRK troops, significantly increasing its grouping, and transferring the main intensity of guided aerial bomb use to Kursk. The offensive operation in Kursk achieved most of the set goals defined by the highest leadership of the state - Syrskyi wrote.

Syrskyi noted that the scale of enemy losses, the effectiveness of Ukrainian asymmetric actions in the offensive, and strict adherence to international humanitarian law on the territory of the Russian Federation were recognized by the world and became a source of invaluable experience for both Ukrainian troops and foreign allies.

This operation is another confirmation: the Ukrainian army has strategic thinking, strength, and will - Syrskyi emphasized.

At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of the Kursk region.

Syrskyi: during the Kursk operation, Russia lost over 80,000 military personnel, Ukrainian losses are significantly smaller