Russian occupants killed 67 priests and destroyed more than 600 churches - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 33411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143204 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125044 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132691 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162297 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85912 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127754 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126364 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82916 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97579 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143204 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162297 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179418 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126364 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133796 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151059 views
Russian occupants killed 67 priests and destroyed more than 600 churches - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26211 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported the deaths of 67 clergymen and the destruction of more than 630 religious buildings at the hands of the Russian occupiers. The occupation authorities ban the activities of religious organizations not affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported massive violations of religious freedom in the TOT by the Russian occupation authorities. In particular, 67 clergymen have been killed by the occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and more than 630 prayer buildings have been destroyed. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 67 ministers of various Ukrainian churches and religious organizations have been killed by Russian occupiers. More than 630 places of worship and places of religious worship in Ukraine, including churches, mosques, synagogues, and prayer houses, have been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling.

"The Russian occupation administrations have launched a massive use of repressive practices against not only the Jehovah's Witnesses and Tahrir, which are prohibited by Russian law, but also all other religious organizations that are not affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate. All of this has led to a rapid decline in religious freedom in the territories not controlled by the government of Ukraine," Tikhiy said.

In addition, among the banned organizations were those involved in humanitarian aid, such as the Knights of Columbus and the Caritas Foundation.

The MFA called on the international community to pay attention to these egregious human rights violations, strengthen sanctions against Russia and intensify efforts to bring those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity to justice. 

"Despite the military realities, Ukraine continues to make every effort to protect and promote religious freedom and strictly adheres to international law governing freedom of religion and belief. We call on the international community to respond appropriately to the systematic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and to intensify efforts to bring to justice all those responsible for the crime of aggression, genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. And I appeal to international partners to actively support Ukraine's struggle for a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that the Russian occupiers killed 50 priests and destroyed about 700 churches in Ukraine. The priests were tortured for refusing to serve the Moscow Patriarchate.

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising