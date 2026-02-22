Russian missile attack causes destruction in 5 districts of Kyiv region – OVA

$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 22000 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 20591 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 37076 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 34102 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 35645 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 34464 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28048 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24637 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28355 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Amnesty International reveals threat of execution for 30 activists in IranFebruary 21, 08:34 PM • 5048 views
Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and childrenFebruary 21, 08:59 PM • 5842 views
Taisia Povaliy called for the Russian occupation of Kyiv in an interview with Russian propaganda mediaVideoFebruary 21, 09:18 PM • 14421 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideoFebruary 21, 10:57 PM • 13363 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 14301 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 55102 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 64437 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 75521 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 89129 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 127034 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 24071 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 27553 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 28923 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 21112 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 23715 views
Russian missile attack causes destruction in 5 districts of Kyiv region – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region, destruction has been recorded in five districts, with injuries and damaged buildings. The most critical situation is in the Fastiv district, where five private houses have been damaged.

Russian missile attack causes destruction in 5 districts of Kyiv region – OVA

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the massive night attack by the occupiers on critical infrastructure facilities and residential areas of the region. Air defense forces repelled a combined attack of missiles and drones, but debris and direct hits were recorded in several districts, leading to fires and damage to dozens of buildings. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The most critical situation was recorded in Fastiv district, where five private houses were damaged as a result of explosions, and rescuers freed eight people from under the rubble, including one child.

In Boryspil district, a woman was injured – she sustained injuries from a broken window and is currently receiving medical assistance. In addition, a fire broke out in a farm outbuilding in the district, which was quickly localized.

A restless night for Kyiv region. The enemy launched another massive missile and drone attack on peaceful settlements

– Kalashnyk noted in his Telegram channel.

In Brovary district, a garage cooperative was hit, where fire damaged ten premises, and in Obukhiv district, damage to warehouses and a residential building was recorded.

Less extensive but significant damage occurred in Bucha district: two private homes and a car were affected there. Currently, all emergency services continue to work at the scene, extinguishing fires and recording damages to further assist affected residents.

The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles22.02.26, 06:19 • 14328 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
