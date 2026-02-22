Russian missile attack causes destruction in 5 districts of Kyiv region – OVA

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the massive night attack by the occupiers on critical infrastructure facilities and residential areas of the region. Air defense forces repelled a combined attack of missiles and drones, but debris and direct hits were recorded in several districts, leading to fires and damage to dozens of buildings. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The most critical situation was recorded in Fastiv district, where five private houses were damaged as a result of explosions, and rescuers freed eight people from under the rubble, including one child.

In Boryspil district, a woman was injured – she sustained injuries from a broken window and is currently receiving medical assistance. In addition, a fire broke out in a farm outbuilding in the district, which was quickly localized.

A restless night for Kyiv region. The enemy launched another massive missile and drone attack on peaceful settlements – Kalashnyk noted in his Telegram channel.

In Brovary district, a garage cooperative was hit, where fire damaged ten premises, and in Obukhiv district, damage to warehouses and a residential building was recorded.

Less extensive but significant damage occurred in Bucha district: two private homes and a car were affected there. Currently, all emergency services continue to work at the scene, extinguishing fires and recording damages to further assist affected residents.

The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles