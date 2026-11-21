Ukrainian OSINT and cyber researchers have exposed alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to influence the protest movement in France. A joint investigation by InformNapalm, 256 Cyber Assault Division, and Ukrainian Militant has drawn the attention of leading French media outlets and information security experts. This was reported by the international intelligence community InformNapalm, writes UNN.

Details

The material about the alleged operations of Russian agents was published in 13 languages. Within 10 days of the investigation’s release, French television channels, newspapers, and radio stations began covering it.

In particular, Le Parisien, BFMTV, TV5MONDE, Europe 1, and other publications reported on the exposé.

French historian and information warfare researcher David Colon called the published materials "exceptional documents." His posts about the investigation garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The investigation into Russian interference continues

InformNapalm noted that French journalists continue to request additional materials and comments. Some newsrooms are still preparing publications and interviews.

The researchers emphasize that Russian special services are attempting to exploit the internal divisions of European countries to conduct influence operations.

At the same time, some results of the joint cyberintelligence work have not yet been made public for security reasons, in order to protect sources of information and research methods.

In France, up to 150,000 people took part in protests over the rising cost of living