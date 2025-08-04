$41.760.05
Russian gas exports to Europe collapsed to their lowest level in half a century

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

From January to July 2025, Gazprom exported 9.93 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, which is the lowest figure since the early 1970s. This happened after the loss of transit through Ukraine, which led to an almost twofold decrease in supply volumes.

Russian gas exports to Europe collapsed to their lowest level in half a century

From January to July 2025, "Gazprom" exported only 9.93 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, which is the lowest figure since the early 1970s. After losing transit through Ukraine, supply volumes almost halved, and by the end of the year may not exceed 17 billion cubic meters. This was reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

Details

These figures were calculated by Reuters based on statistics from "TurkStream" – the last pipeline available for sending gas to the EU. Experts note that this is a sharp drop even compared to the previous year, when the export volume was 18.3 billion cubic meters.

Compared to the same period in 2024, when 18.3 billion cubic meters were exported, volumes almost halved. On average, 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Europe monthly. If the pace continues, by the end of the year, exports to Europe will amount to only about 17 billion cubic meters — this will be a new anti-record since the early 1970s.

For comparison: in 1975, the USSR exported 19.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe per year, and already in 1980, after signing a large contract with Germany, — 54.8 billion. At its peak, in the pre-war years 2018–2019, "Gazprom" supplied 170–180 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe annually. After the invasion of Ukraine, these volumes fell to 28 billion in 2023 and 32 billion in 2024.

Dutch court lifted the arrest of local assets of Russian Gazprom

Since the beginning of 2025, "Gazprom" has lost transit through Ukraine. And although supplies through "TurkStream" increased by 7% year-on-year, this was not enough to compensate for the loss of the Ukrainian route, which had a capacity of over 140 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Despite the fact that "Gazprom" owns the world's largest confirmed natural gas reserves, the company found itself virtually unable to sell it and was forced to reduce production. According to Rosstat, in the first half of 2025, gas production in Russia decreased by 3.2% compared to the same period last year, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production — by 5.2%.

In 2024, "Gazprom" produced 416.19 billion cubic meters of gas, of which only 355.23 billion were sold on domestic and foreign markets. As a result, about 60 billion cubic meters remained unsold — a volume comparable to the annual production in the UAE (55 billion cubic meters) and three times higher than the annual consumption, for example, of Poland (20 billion).

Attempts to find new foreign sales markets proved futile: a new gas contract with China has not yet been signed, the gas hub project in Turkey has been curtailed. As Reuters wrote, Russian officials are trying to find uses for surplus gas: options range from supplying power plants for data centers and artificial intelligence to supporting the coal industry through electricity generated from gas.

Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia

Olga Rozgon

