741mm
Russian Federation attacked Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure damaged, suburban railway connection canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

On October 26, Russian troops attacked transport infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region with UAVs. The suburban railway connection Snovsk - Bakhmach has been temporarily canceled.

Russian Federation attacked Chernihiv region: transport infrastructure damaged, suburban railway connection canceled

On Sunday evening, October 26, Russian troops launched UAV attacks on transport infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region. This was reported on Facebook by Koriukivka Mayor Ratan Akhmedov, according to UNN.

Details

"Damage assessment and repair assistance tomorrow, October 27. I remind you that filming hits and their consequences is dangerous. Russians have repeatedly launched strikes at the moment emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences," he wrote.

The mayor also noted that suburban railway service between Snovsk and Bakhmach has been temporarily canceled.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of a Russian attack on Chernihiv, one of the enterprises was hit, where a car caught fire from falling UAV debris. There were no casualties among people.

On October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and four more were injured.

Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity21.10.25, 10:32 • 16160 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Bakhmach
Chernihiv Oblast