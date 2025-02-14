Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: Interior Ministry says situation is under control, radiation background is normal

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13601 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54851 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79106 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101301 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113104 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153968 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92324 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60175 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90131 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153962 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144538 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176844 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50823 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90131 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134494 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136407 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164620 views
Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: Interior Ministry says situation is under control, radiation background is normal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34526 views

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of ChNPP Unit 4. The radiation background remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences.

After a Russian drone struck a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, there were no casualties, the radiation background remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences, the situation is under control, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

All the necessary emergency services are involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The situation is under control. There are no injured persons

- wrote the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the minister, the protective cover of the shelter over the destroyed Unit 4 is being dismantled to identify smoldering areas. Rescuers are working at the site, in particular, mountain climbers

The radiation background is normal. At present, 0.57 μSv/h was recorded at the ChNPP industrial site, which does not exceed the permissible values. Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are conducting constant measurements. Information about the consequences of the Russian strike and the operational situation at the ChNPP was transferred to the EU Emergency Response Coordination Center within the civil protection mechanism

- Klymenko said.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant. 

After the Russian strike on the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant , the radiation background remains normal. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
european-unionEuropean Union
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

