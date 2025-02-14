Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: Interior Ministry says situation is under control, radiation background is normal

After a Russian drone struck a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, there were no casualties, the radiation background remains normal at 0.57 μSv/h, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences, the situation is under control, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

All the necessary emergency services are involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The situation is under control. There are no injured persons - wrote the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the minister, the protective cover of the shelter over the destroyed Unit 4 is being dismantled to identify smoldering areas. Rescuers are working at the site, in particular, mountain climbers

The radiation background is normal. At present, 0.57 μSv/h was recorded at the ChNPP industrial site, which does not exceed the permissible values. Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are conducting constant measurements. Information about the consequences of the Russian strike and the operational situation at the ChNPP was transferred to the EU Emergency Response Coordination Center within the civil protection mechanism - Klymenko said.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant.

After the Russian strike on the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant , the radiation background remains normal.