February 13, 04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM
Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi district state administration in the border area of Chernihiv region. As a result of a hit by a Geran-type attack UAV, the RSA building was "practically destroyed."

Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi district administration on the border of Chernihiv region. This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RVA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of a "Geran"-type attack UAV hitting the building of the district administration, it was "practically destroyed."

The enemy deliberately strikes civilian and administrative infrastructure, trying to intimidate people and destabilize life in border communities.

- stated Seliverstov.

He added that information about the victims is currently being clarified.

Recall

On February 9, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 71-year-old man died, and four people were injured.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi