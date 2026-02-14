Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi district administration on the border of Chernihiv region. This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RVA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of a "Geran"-type attack UAV hitting the building of the district administration, it was "practically destroyed."

The enemy deliberately strikes civilian and administrative infrastructure, trying to intimidate people and destabilize life in border communities. - stated Seliverstov.

He added that information about the victims is currently being clarified.

Recall

On February 9, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 71-year-old man died, and four people were injured.

Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: houses, police station, medical college damaged, one person killed