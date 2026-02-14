Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi district state administration in the border area of Chernihiv region. As a result of a hit by a Geran-type attack UAV, the RSA building was "practically destroyed."
Russian troops attacked the Novhorod-Siverskyi district administration on the border of Chernihiv region. This was reported by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RVA, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, as a result of a "Geran"-type attack UAV hitting the building of the district administration, it was "practically destroyed."
The enemy deliberately strikes civilian and administrative infrastructure, trying to intimidate people and destabilize life in border communities.
He added that information about the victims is currently being clarified.
Recall
On February 9, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 71-year-old man died, and four people were injured.
Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: houses, police station, medical college damaged, one person killed06.12.25, 23:02 • 8811 views