Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: district police department caught fire

On Saturday, December 6, Russia attacked the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, the local police department caught fire, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Tonight, Russians attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones. As a result of the enemy strikes, the building of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district police department caught fire, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged by explosions. - the post says.

Law enforcement officers reported that there was no information about casualties.

Based on these facts, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War crimes).

