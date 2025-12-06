Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: district police department caught fire

$42.180.00
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 15214 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 29222 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 29110 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 39514 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 47617 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 35415 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 67139 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 40461 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37612 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Publications
Exclusives
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM
Hungary blocked an alternative to the "reparation loan" decision in the EUDecember 6, 01:16 PM
The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia OblastDecember 6, 01:41 PM
The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1December 6, 02:14 PM
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedDecember 6, 05:30 PM
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Fastiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeDecember 4, 02:10 PM
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM
Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: district police department caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On Saturday, December 6, Russian drones attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, the district police department caught fire and residential buildings were damaged.

Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: district police department caught fire

On Saturday, December 6, Russia attacked the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, the local police department caught fire, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Tonight, Russians attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones. As a result of the enemy strikes, the building of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district police department caught fire, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged by explosions.

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers reported that there was no information about casualties.

Based on these facts, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War crimes).

Police officers came under Russian attack during evacuation in Kharkiv region: 4 law enforcement officers wounded26.09.25, 14:51 • 2509 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi